Delhi CM, police spar over crime in city

Pointing to nine murders in three separate incidents reported in 24 hours, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleged a “dangerous spurt” in crime in the city, prompting a response from the Delhi Police, which claimed there is “no such increase” in crime.

“Delhi is witnessing a dangerous spurt in serious crimes. An elderly couple and their domestic help murdered in Vasant Vihar. Nine murders reported in last 24 hours across the city. Whose door should be knocked on for safety and security of Delhiites?” the CM tweeted.

Delhi Police and law and order comes under the Home Ministry and the Lt-Governor.

Police, in a tweet, countered him, saying the number of heinous crimes this year has fallen as compared to 2018: “No such increase in crime in Delhi. Overall heinous crimes down by 10 % this year compared to 2018. Similarly, heinous crime committed against senior citizens also down by 22% due to preventive efforts…”

Police also pointed out that of the three incidents reported by the CM, two had family members or persons living in the house as the primary accused and arrests had been made in both.