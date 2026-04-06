Delhi CM meets LG to discuss power supply, summer & monsoon action plans, PNG network

CM Gupta, in a post on X, said: “Met with LG...shared detailed information on the Delhi government’s preparations for the upcoming summer." (Credit: X/@gupta_rekha)

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to discuss various issues, including the summer and monsoon action plans, water supply, electricity management and expansion of the PNG network in the Capital.

According to officials, the meeting also focused on issues like energy security — under which close monitoring of LPG supply chains to ensure timely availability, along with expansion of the PNG infrastructure to address shortages and curb black marketing were discussed.

CM Gupta, in a post on X, said: “Met with LG…shared detailed information on the Delhi government’s preparations for the upcoming summer. During this meeting, there was an in-depth discussion on topics related to water supply, electricity management, health services, and disaster management.”