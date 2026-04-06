Delhi CM meets LG to discuss power supply, summer & monsoon action plans, PNG network

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to discuss various issues, including the summer and monsoon action plans, water supply, electricity management and expansion of the PNG network in the Capital.
According to officials, the meeting also focused on issues like energy security — under which close monitoring of LPG supply chains to ensure timely availability, along with expansion of the PNG infrastructure to address shortages and curb black marketing were discussed.
CM Gupta, in a post on X, said: “Met with LG…shared detailed information on the Delhi government’s preparations for the upcoming summer. During this meeting, there was an in-depth discussion on topics related to water supply, electricity management, health services, and disaster management.”
“Our goal is to ensure that Delhi residents face no inconvenience during the summer season. The Delhi government is taking all necessary steps and is fully prepared to ensure smooth services and better management for the citizens,” Gupta said.
माननीय उपराज्यपाल श्री तरनजीत सिंह संधू जी से भेंट कर आगामी गर्मियों के लिए दिल्ली सरकार की तैयारियों की विस्तृत जानकारी साझा की।
इस दौरान जल आपूर्ति, बिजली प्रबंधन, स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं और आपदा प्रबंधन से जुड़े विषयों पर विस्तार से चर्चा हुई।
हमारा लक्ष्य है कि गर्मी के मौसम में… pic.twitter.com/GPxrNVzIBS
— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 6, 2026
“Strengthening heatwave preparedness and ensuring adequate supply of drinking water were discussed. Besides, enhancing advance planning to mitigate urban flooding, including timely completion of ongoing desilting of drains was also the focus areas,” said an official.
“The importance of seamless and effective coordination among Delhi Government departments, ULBs, Central agencies, and neighbouring states was strongly emphasised,” read a post by the X handle of the Lok Niwas.
A source in the LG House stated that LG Sandhu is focused on key issues like monsoon flooding, waterlogging, drainage master plan and air pollution and that he has started to hold meetings with departments concerned.
“The aim is to start working in advance rather than waiting for the monsoon or winter air pollution to come,” said an official.
Sources also said that the LG will hold weekly meetings with the CM to discuss the projects and their progress.
LG Sandhu Monday also met the Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner and senior officers to review and discuss issues concerning the city, focusing on governance, crime, law & order and public service.
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