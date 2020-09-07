Kejriwal kicks off anti-dengue campaign in Delhi, asks people to join

CM Kejriwal inspects his residence, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kickstarted the Delhi government’s 10-week anti-dengue campaign by inspecting his own residence for stagnant water on Sunday. The campaign — ’10 Hafte, 10 Baje, 10 Minute’ — seeks to build greater awareness on the prevention of vector-borne diseases in Delhi, by exhorting people to examine their houses and nearby areas for mosquito breeding spots.

“Honourable Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kickstarted the anti-dengue campaign by removing stagnant clean water at his residence. He said that like last year, two crore Delhiites will come together to make this initiative successful and to defeat dengue,” the Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

Last year, dengue cases dropped to 2,036, with only two deaths, as compared to 2015, when Delhi recorded 15,867 cases and 60 deaths due to dengue. The government has attributed the drop to the mass campaign. At present, the city has reported 74 cases of malaria, 78 cases of dengue and 34 cases of chikungunya.

“Last year, two crore people of Delhi had defeated dengue… At 10 am, I will check my house whether there is any stagnant water. You must also. We have to defeat dengue again this time,” said Kejriwal.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, cabinet ministers Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot also shared pictures and videos on Twitter as part of the campaign.

While announcing the campaign, the CM had appealed to Delhi ministers, MLAs and the citizens to begin the mega campaign from their own homes.

