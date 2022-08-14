scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Delhi CM Kejriwal urges those living near Yamuna to stay away from banks as water level rises

On Saturday, when the water level remained above the 'danger' mark of 205.33 metres all day, the government shifted 7,600 people living near the river to higher ground in East Delhi.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 14, 2022 1:18:13 pm
The revenue department started evacuation procedures in the area on Saturday and shifted 7,600 people who were living in makeshift houses near the river to higher ground in East Delhi, officials said. (PTI)

Considering the rising water level in the Yamuna in North Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday appealed to those living in its vicinity to stay away from the banks of the river. On Saturday, the water level remained above the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres all day.

“The water level of Yamuna has increased in Delhi. I appeal to all the people to stay away and avoid going towards the banks of the river. We have made adequate arrangements for people living near the Yamuna. Cooperate with the government and the administration. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to deal with any eventuality,” the chief minister said in a tweet posted on Sunday.

The revenue department started evacuation procedures in the area on Saturday and shifted 7,600 people who were living in makeshift houses near the river to higher ground in East Delhi, officials said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Revenue Kailash Gahlot directed the officials concerned to stay on high alert for timely management of the situation. “In view of the increasing water level of Yamuna, all the agencies concerned have been put on high alert. We appeal to people to stay away from the river. We are monitoring the situation under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal,” said Gahlot.

“Camps have been set up for the displaced and necessary arrangements have been made for their accommodation and food,” he added.

At 8 pm on Saturday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 205.88 metres, below the 205.99-metre mark recorded at 4 pm. Officials in the city’s flood control room had said the level was falling around 8 pm.

According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) forecast, the level is likely to dip further tonight. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge is likely to fall to around 204.75 metres by around 1 pm on Sunday, which is below the ‘danger’ mark, but above the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 metres.

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 01:09:03 pm

