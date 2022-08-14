Delhi CM Kejriwal urges those living near Yamuna to stay away from banks as water level rises

Updated: August 14, 2022 1:18:13 pm
Considering the rising water level in the Yamuna in North Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday appealed to those living in its vicinity to stay away from the banks of the river. On Saturday, the water level remained above the ‘danger’ mark of 205.33 metres all day.
दिल्ली में यमुना का जलस्तर बढ़ गया है, सभी से मेरी अपील कि नदी के किनारों की तरफ़ जाने से बचें। यमुना के आस-पास रहने वाले लोगों के लिए हमने पर्याप्त बंदोबस्त कर रखे हैं। सरकार और प्रशासन का सहयोग करें। हम स्तिथि पर नज़र बनाए हुए हैं और किसी भी परिस्थिति से निपटने के लिए तैयार हैं https://t.co/1CqQeESa1a
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 14, 2022
“The water level of Yamuna has increased in Delhi. I appeal to all the people to stay away and avoid going towards the banks of the river. We have made adequate arrangements for people living near the Yamuna. Cooperate with the government and the administration. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to deal with any eventuality,” the chief minister said in a tweet posted on Sunday.
The revenue department started evacuation procedures in the area on Saturday and shifted 7,600 people who were living in makeshift houses near the river to higher ground in East Delhi, officials said.
Meanwhile, Minister for Revenue Kailash Gahlot directed the officials concerned to stay on high alert for timely management of the situation. “In view of the increasing water level of Yamuna, all the agencies concerned have been put on high alert. We appeal to people to stay away from the river. We are monitoring the situation under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal,” said Gahlot.
“Camps have been set up for the displaced and necessary arrangements have been made for their accommodation and food,” he added.
At 8 pm on Saturday, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 205.88 metres, below the 205.99-metre mark recorded at 4 pm. Officials in the city’s flood control room had said the level was falling around 8 pm.
According to the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) forecast, the level is likely to dip further tonight. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge is likely to fall to around 204.75 metres by around 1 pm on Sunday, which is below the ‘danger’ mark, but above the ‘warning’ level of 204.5 metres.
