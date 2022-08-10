Delhi CM Kejriwal unfurls 500th high-mast Tricolour at Mayur Vihar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday unfurled the 500th high-mast Tricolour at Mayur Vihar. He also spoke about the row over ‘freebies’ and said free education, world-class healthcare and employment for all should be made fundamental rights of every citizen. “These are not freebies, waiving loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore for your friends is a freebie,” said the CM.

Last year, the AAP government initiated its plan to install 500 national flags across the city. It was also made part of the Delhi government’s Deshbhakti budget (2021-22).

Of the total flags installed, 480 are 115 feet high and 20 are 166 feet high. “The government had to overcome difficulties including choosing an appropriate place, gaining approval from agencies outside the purview of the Delhi government, getting go-ahead from the traffic police, providing an electrical connection for the national flags, setting up adequate lighting, etc,” said the government in a statement.

The CM also inaugurated the renovated British-era ‘Phansi Ghar’ (execution room) to remember freedom fighters who sacrificed their life for India’s Independence and a ‘Corona War memorial’ dedicated to Covid warriors at the Delhi Legislative Assembly Complex. Officials said the public will be allowed to visit when the Assembly is not in session.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor, meanwhile, hit out at the CM and said it was always his agenda to bring in freebies and loan waivers.