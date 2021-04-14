Delhi CM Kejriwal to write to Centre asking journalists to be vaccinated on priority

The Delhi government had previously written to the Centre to open vaccination for all adults irrespective of co-morbid conditions. (Photo: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Delhi government will be writing to the Centre asking journalists to be treated as frontline workers and be allowed vaccination on priority.

“Journalists are reporting from most adverse situations. They should be treated as frontline workers and should be allowed vaccination on priority. Delhi government is writing to the Centre in this regard,” he tweeted.

The Delhi government had previously written to the Centre to open vaccination for all adults irrespective of co-morbid conditions. It also said that it has the capacity to vaccinate the national capital’s population within three months.

The Federation of All India Medical Association, meanwhile, also wrote to the Prime Minister on Thursday requesting that journalists be treated as frontline workers.

“Journalists cannot work from home, and have put their lives and health at risk on a daily basis to cover both the Covid-19 pandemic and other matters of public concern, including matters critical to health and safety of the public and critical to our democracy… While others have the option to walk away from large crowds, or to avoid members of the public that don’t follow ICMR health guidelines, these journalists repeatedly put their own safety at risk to document what is occurring and inform their communities – large and small. As a result, we have seen journalists become infected, hospitalised and even, unfortunately, succumb to Covid-19,” FAIMA wrote.