Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Delhi CM Kejriwal to inaugurate supersite for real-time data on air pollution today

Equipment has been installed at the site to monitor pollution levels and other parameters including wind direction.

File photo of vehicles on Delhi roads amid smog. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will Monday inaugurate a ‘supersite’ and a mobile air quality monitoring station meant for a real-time source apportionment study to identify the sources of air pollution in the national capital.

The ‘supersite’ has been set up at the Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya on Rouse Avenue. Equipment has been installed at the site to monitor pollution levels and other parameters including wind direction, humidity and temperature, and determine the sources of pollution in Delhi in real-time.

The system is expected to identify the extent of the contribution of different sources to air pollution in Delhi and where these sources are located. A forecasting system for hourly air pollution forecasts will also be part of the system.

The project is being implemented jointly by IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi, and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) is the nodal agency.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 13:03 IST
