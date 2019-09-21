Delhi CM Kejriwal says bike ambulance service will be expanded

The Delhi government is planning to expand the bike ambulance service, which is operational in only the East district, to all of Delhi.

In a tweet Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced: “A large number of Delhi’s people live in unauthorised colonies or other such areas where streets are very narrow. I was very concerned about how to provide better emergency healthcare to the people living in these colonies. With this in mind, the bike ambulance service was launched. It was started on a pilot basis in East Delhi and has shown excellent results. Delhi government is planning to extend the service to the entire city.”

Launched in February, the ambulances were inaugurated with an aim to reach out to patients living in congested areas and JJ clusters. The project costs Rs 40 lakh and was approved by the Cabinet last year. The bikes are fitted with a portable oxygen cylinder and first-aid kit. ENS