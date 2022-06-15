Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Saxena meet on monsoon preparedness: Departments directed to use 800 recharge pits, dredge water bodies

After holding a review meeting on the ongoing monsoon preparedness Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinay Saxena asked the concerned departments to operationalise recharge pits, convert dysfunctional tube wells into water recharging and retention pits.

According to information shared by the Raj Niwas, recharge pits situated at around 800 locations, owned by different agencies, were identified by Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Civic agencies like Public Works Department (PWD) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would undertake the work themselves while the DJB would do the work for other agencies.

The departments were also directed to convert the dysfunctional/abandoned and sealed tube wells into water recharging and retention pits. Besides, directions were also issued to dredge and deepen around 700 water bodies to a depth of at least 2 metres and the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department was directed to make the catchment area free of encroachment.

The officials were also directed to explore the possibility of digging water sinkholes in stormwater drains at regular distances, which did not carry sewer mixed water within a fortnight.

The L-G and the chief minister further directed the concerned civic agencies and departments to prepare a long-term strategy for creating sinkholes. ” A long term strategy based on geological and hydrological survey of the ground, to address these issues will be evolved wherein a common design using modern technology could be utilised for creation of such sinkholes for utilisation next year onwards,” read the statement issued by the L-G office.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar Yadav and other senior officials of concerned departments like the PWD, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), I&FC and others to review various issues water recharge, conservation, augmentation, drainage and plans for retention of water through sink-holes/pits at various locations like parks, road side and other sites in preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season.

The departments were directed to implement the direction preferably before the onset of rains in areas where the water table was below 10 metres under the ground.

Further, the work on the 17-km stretch between Dhansa and Chhawla would start this week and plantation with the onset of monsoon, said officials.