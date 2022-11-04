Delhi CM Kejriwal refused to use bio-decomposer in Punjab, claims environment minister; AAP hits back

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Thursday claimed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has officially refused to use the bio-decomposer to prevent stubble burning in Punjab. Yadav said the Delhi government had earlier written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) saying they had successfully used the bio-decomposer in Delhi but have now found the results to be “ineffective” in Punjab. The AAP, hit back, asking Yadav to show the letter where Kejriwal “officially” refused the same.

CAQM officials, meanwhile, pointed out that while Haryana has used bio-decomposer on 5 lakh acres and Uttar Pradesh has used it on 1.4 lakh acres in the state’s NCR region, the Punjab state government has used it only on 5,000 acres on “an experimental basis’”.

Yadav pointed out that the statements made by the Aam Aadmi Party for both its states, where it is in power, have been contradictory, and “difficult to understand”.

Kejriwal Wednesday had blamed the Centre for rising incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, saying it had declined requests to provide cash incentives to farmers for not burning paddy crop residue. The AAP said on Thursday: “Show us the letter of Delhi CM wherein he ‘officially’ refused that Pusa bio-decomposer should not be used in Punjab. We are pained to see how the Central government is playing petty politics over pollution and is so insensitive to people’s health and lives. They are just not interested in finding solutions. They are only interested in abusing Kejriwal.”

Last week, the environment ministry had revealed that stubble burning of paddy crop residue had actually increased in Punjab by 33.5% in the last one month as compared to the same time last year.

For the period of September 15 to October 31, a total of 16,004 paddy residue burning events have been reported in Punjab this year as compared to 13,269 incidents last year during the same period. Nearly 70% of these cases have been reported in the last week alone.

About 71% of farm fires during the current paddy harvesting season have been reported only from seven districts — Amritsar, Sangrur, Firozpur, Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, Patiala and Tarn Taran.

The ministry had said Haryana and Uttar Pradesh had fared well — Haryana has brought down farm fire events with 1,995 incidents reported between September 15 and October 31 this year as compared to 2,914 incidents in the same period last year, a drop of 24.5%.

“There has been a difference in pollution levels since last year. However, AQI has deteriorated rapidly over the last couple of days and this is very worrying. We had started working on the issue of stubble burning since last year. I feel Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have performed satisfactorily compared to last year. But if you compare Punjab’s performance to last year, it has actually worsened,” said Yadav.

The minister said that when the ministry had held a meeting of all environmental ministers in the country in Kevadia, Gujarat, in September, there were no ministers or officials present from Delhi.

Both Punjab ministers were, however, present. The minister said Punjab has since not carried out mitigation measures to curb stubble burning satisfactorily. “Stubble burning has increased in Punjab and decreased in Haryana. We had been telling Punjab from the beginning that there was a huge gap in its preparation. The question is one of will… how successful are you at finding a solution. The reduction of stubble burning in Haryana is evidence of the fact that steps that are being taken are actually working,” added Yadav.

While the three days around Diwali have been the cleanest in the last seven years, ministry data has revealed, AQI deteriorated rapidly in the last couple of days — almost reaching 2019 levels on October 30, 31 and November 1. AQI levels were markedly better in 2020 and 2021, which can be attributed to the pandemic and lockdowns.