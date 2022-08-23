Delhi L-G to CM Kejriwal: Ensure proposals sent to me are duly signed by you

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that he had observed that a “significant” number of proposals from the CM’s office for approval or opinion come to him, which are not signed by him and instead say, “Hon’ble CM has seen and approved the proposal”.
Saxena said in the letter that it should be ensured that the proposals are duly signed by the CM.
“It has been observed that in recent months a significant number of proposals, as a matter of routine, have been submitted by your office for my approval or for my opinion… by your Jt. Secretary or Additional Secretary, with the remarks “Hon’ble CM has seen and approved the proposal” without specifying any grounds of urgency warranting such a communication,” Saxena wrote.
According to officials, the Manual of Office Procedure, 2022 says that it is only in the event that the Minister is on tour, is sick and approval has to be taken on telephone, will his decision be conveyed by the Private Secretary in writing. “In such cases, confirmation shall be obtained on file when the Minister returns to headquarters/rejoins,” Saxena wrote.
“In the interest of smooth and effective governance, it may be ensured that proposals, which are submitted by your office for my opinion or approval, as the case may be, should be duly signed by your good self. I would also like to suggest that your office may consider introducing the e-office system at the earliest so as to enable seamless movement of files,” he added.
