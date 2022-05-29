Delhi CM Kejriwal appeals for peace after Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal Sunday appealed for peace after Punjabi singer and Congress member Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down in Punjab’s Mansa.

“Sidhu Moosewala’s murder is saddening and very shocking. I have spoken to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. The culprits will be given the strictest punishment. I request all of you to be strong and maintain peace. May god grant his soul peace,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The 28-year-old had joined Congress last year, ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

The AAP has come under fire from the opposition for downgrading the security of several people over the past couple of days. Moose Wala was among those whose security was downgraded.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa blamed Kejriwal and Mann for Moose Wala’s killing.

“Sidhu Moose Wala was a prominent singer. Due to dirty politics of Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, he was fatally attacked, in which he lost his life. Firstly, they withdraw security of people and then publish their names. I warned this can be dangerous,” Sirsa said.

Sirsa had, on Saturday, shared two pages of the document that gave the list of people whose security was either being withdrawn by Punjab Police or was being downgraded. He alleged that the document had been leaked despite being confidential and that it was a threat to the safety of the people who names were on the list.