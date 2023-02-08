scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Delhi CM Kejriwal meets kin of ASI stabbed to death while catching phone thief

Shambhu Dayal, who served Delhi Police for 30 years and hailed from Rajasthan’s Sikar district, fought for his life for four days.

CM Arvind Kejriwal met deceased assistant sub-inspector Shambhu Dayal's family and handed over a check of Rs 1 crore as honorarium. (Twitter/@CMODelhi)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met family members of deceased assistant sub-inspector Shambhu Dayal, who was stabbed multiple times while trying to arrest a snatcher in Mayapuri last month, and handed over a cheque of Rs-1 crore ex gratia payment.

“ASI Shaheed Shambhu Dayal ji in Delhi Police served the public with great bravery, the whole of Delhi and the country salutes his martyrdom and courage. Met his family today and handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore as honorarium, hope this will help them a little. In future also we stand with the family,” Kejriwal tweeted after meeting his family.

He told reporters later, “A few days ago, a woman went to the police station and filed a complaint of mobile phone snatching with ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena-ji. As soon as he received the complaint, he went to the market along with the woman where she showed him the person who snatched her mobile. He bravely fought the accused when he (the thief) took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Shambhu-ji multiple times. Despite being wounded and stabbed several times, he did not let the culprit go till the other staff came.”

“The entire people of Delhi and I are very proud of policemen like Shambu Dayal-ji. There are very few policemen like Shambhu-ji today. I met his wife, son Deepak and his two daughters and handed over an honorarium of Rs 1 crore. We hope it will help them a little and whatever help the family will need in future, we are there to support them. I hope Shambhu-ji rests in peace,” Kejriwal added.

Dayal was stabbed around 4pm on January 4, when he was taking the alleged snatcher to the police station. He succumbed to injuries on January 8, after fighting for his life for four days.

Footage of the stabbing is doing the rounds on social media.

Dayal, who joined the force in 1993 as a constable, hailed from Rajasthan’s Sikar district. He was the sole breadwinner of his family and used to send money to his village for his parents.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 15:16 IST
