scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Delhi CM Kejriwal, LG Saxena meet after three weeks amid charges of corruption

The meeting took place at a time when the AAP is locked in a battle with Saxena over corruption allegations related to the government's excise policy as well as the latter's tenure at Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The meeting between the Delhi LG and the CM took place on Friday, after being cancelled thrice over the past three weeks. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, at a time when the ruling AAP is locked in a battle with Saxena over corruption allegations related to the government’s excise policy as well as the latter’s previous job.

The meeting took place on Friday, after being cancelled thrice over the past three weeks. 

“I have a weekly meeting with the LG every Friday. It didn’t happen for the last few weeks because I wasn’t in Delhi by chance. We met today in a good environment. The meeting went well and we discussed a variety of issues. I requested that we work together to improve the functioning of MCD because lack of cleanliness is becoming an issue. Secondly, the speed with which the height of the garbage mountains in Delhi (landfill sites) is being reduced is very slow and that at this pace it will take a long time for it to happen. I told him the Delhi government will help in any way we can on these issues. I am getting a lot of complaints regarding lack of cleanliness,” Kejriwal said.

Last week, the LG served a defamation notice to the AAP and four of its leaders after they alleged he was involved in corruption during his tenure at the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). The AAP alleged that at his behest that two cashiers at the Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan, under the commission, had exchanged demonetised currency notes. The cashiers were arrested and allegedly told the CBI that they had been acting on orders from Saxena, who headed the commission. Though their trial is underway in the CBI case, Saxena is not an accused.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...

The relationship between Saxena and the AAP has been frosty since he took over, with party leaders alleging interference in the elected government’s work. Saxena recommended a CBI inquiry against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the basis of the chief secretary’s report that alleged irregularities including in giving waivers to liquor licensees.

The CBI has since then booked 15 people including Sisodia and excise officials and raided the former’s house. 

More from Delhi

Last week, the meeting between the chief minister and the lieutenant governor was cancelled because Kejriwal was in Gujarat. When asked about the strained ties with Saxena, the chief minister said, “What has happened is unfortunate and should not have happened. I hope the situation will improve. Our meeting today was very cordial.”

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 06:53:04 pm
Next Story

Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae to star in Star Wars series The Acolyte

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Queen Elizabeth, the empress without an empire
Mani Shankar Aiyar writes

Queen Elizabeth, the empress without an empire

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Tamil Nadu MP’s tweet in emojis sparks war of words between EPS, Stalin

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Kunal Kamra's Gurgaon show cancelled after Bajrang Dal, VHP threat

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders under cloud grows

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

What does the future Covid-19 vaccine look like? It has to be multivalent

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
As Kohinoor trends in India, a brief history of the jewel

As Kohinoor trends in India, a brief history of the jewel

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement