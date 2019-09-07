Delhi CM invokes neighbours, experts say that may not tell full story

When Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about the dip in the capital’s pollution over the past three years, he mentioned how NCR cities like Gurgaon and Ghaziabad are now more polluted than Delhi.

On Friday, however, as Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index value of 90 (satisfactory), the value was 85 in Ghaziabad and 66 in Gurgaon. Data shows that NCR cities are usually on a similar footing on air quality, but there is a big differentiator — the quality and extent of monitoring.

While pollution data from Delhi is collected by 35-38 monitoring stations on a daily basis, in the Ghaziabad district this number is three. There are two monitoring stations each in Gurgaon and Greater Noida and four in Noida.

Experts agree that better monitoring in Delhi means the ability to tackle granular challenges and also create a more accurate baseline. “We have an industrial area in Sahibabad where monitoring is not adequate. There must be a scientific policy on installing monitoring stations based on population density and the number of industries in a particular area. How else will we find out what the real picture is?” said environment activist Vikrant Tongad, who has written to the Centre and UP government to introduce a comprehensive monitoring plan.

Centre for Science and Environment executive director Anumita Roy Chowdhury said the project of improving the monitoring network in NCR has just taken off.

“We can look at creating an extensive grid using satellite technology with low-cost monitoring solutions to create a more accurate baseline data,” she said.