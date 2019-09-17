Delhi CM Kejriwal invites Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to join dengue campaign

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has invited Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to participate in the ongoing anti-dengue campaign to help make it a “huge success”.

In a letter to Vardhan on Monday, Kejriwal also urged him to direct central government employees to participate in his government’s ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ campaign.

In his letter, the CM requested the Union Minister to make the campaign a “huge success” like the odd-even scheme in 2016, and emphasised that Delhiites have kept dengue and chikungunya successfully under check during the last three years and can bring it further down this year.

The AAP government’s anti-dengue campaign was launched on September 1 and will continue till mid-November. It involves people checking for stagnant water in their houses and surroundings for 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday, to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

The CM informed that the Delhi government has directed its employees to participate in the campaign and check their homes at 10 am every Sunday and their offices at 11 am every Friday for stagnant water. “I would request you to issue a similar appeal to all central government employees since a large number of the Centre’s officers and employees reside in the city,” he wrote.

Around 171 dengue cases have been reported from the city so far.