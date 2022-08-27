Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday inaugurated the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School. Notably, this is the first fully residential school of the state government.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia and Transport Minister Ashok Gahlot, among others.

Addressing the parents and children selected for the school, Sisodia said that the Desh bhakti curriculum will help prepare students for the country’s Armed forces.

आज Armed Forces Preparatory School का उद्घाटन किया। पूरा स्कूल देखा। क्या शानदार स्कूल बना है। देश के बेस्ट प्राइवेट स्कूल से भी बेहतर। शानदार classes, hostels, मेस आदि। सबको यहाँ बिल्कुल मुफ़्त शिक्षा। सब कुछ मुफ़्त। बच्चे खूब उत्साहित हैं। pic.twitter.com/m0WUxmm5mr — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 27, 2022

“Desh bhakti curriculum will help us prepare students for our Armed forces,” said Sisodia.

The announcement for an Armed forces preparatory school was made by Sisodia in his 2021 Budget speech, under the government’s ‘Desh Bhakti Budget’.

The admission to the first batch witnessed around 18,000 applicants out of which 100 students have been selected.

During the event, Kejriwal while addressing the cadets said that the school has been built within a year.

“We did not have a formal system through which children would prepare for Armed forces and that is when we decided that Delhi should have one such school,” he said.

Advertisement

“Psychometric tests, mock drills, and personality development workshops will be conducted in the school to prepare children for the Armed forces including the NDA and the Naval Academy,” the chief minister said.

He added that retired service officers from the forces will be invited and they will coach the students.

The school will be affiliated to Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

Advertisement

Kejriwal said that education will be free in the school, which will remove the disparity between the rich and the poor.