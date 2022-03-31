Delhi: 8 arrested for violence outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house; AAP leader seeks SIT probe

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested eight men for the attack at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

On Wednesday, a war of words in Delhi over Kejriwal’s remarks on the film, ‘The Kashmir Files’, led to dramatic scenes outside his residence where nearly 200 protesters from the opposition BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), broke through police barricades and slammed the main gate.

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP of “trying to kill” the CM after their electoral defeat in Punjab. While Kejriwal was not at home at the time of the attack, members of his family were, AAP leaders said.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj approached the Delhi High Court with a petition seeking a criminal investigation into the attack and its perpetrators; and appropriate directions for ensuring the security of the Delhi CM and his residence in future.

“It appears that Delhi Police was hand in glove with the goons, as the goons are members of the ruling party in the central government, which has absolute control over Delhi Police through the Ministry of Home Affairs,” Bhardwaj alleged in his petition.

The petition sought constitution of a Special Investigation Team headed by a retired High Court judge for criminal investigation and also securing the road outside the Chief Minister’s residence.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had on Wednesday denied allegations of police laxity. “Strong arrangements were set up against the protesters. However, some 15-20 protesters managed to reach Flag Staff road and were immediately removed,” he had said.