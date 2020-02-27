Delhi CM Kejriwal heads to riot-hit Shiv Vihar to take stock of situation

New Delhi, Feb 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacts with residents during his visit to the violence-hit area of Northeast Delhi, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) New Delhi, Feb 26 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia interacts with residents during his visit to the violence-hit area of Northeast Delhi, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Gopal Rai, visited riot-affected Shiv Vihar in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday evening. Violence has rocked areas of Northeast Delhi since Sunday evening, after an alleged clash between pro- and anti-CAA groups.

Around 7 pm, it was announced that the CM would visit some of the riot-affected areas in the capital.

Before heading to Shiv Vihar, Kejriwal, along with Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, held a meeting with the DCP (Northeast) and other senior police officers to get an update about the situation in the violence-stricken areas.

At Shiv Vihar, the CM met with the area’s residents and enquired if the situation was better in their locality. He spoke to several locals, and lent them a ear as they vented about the violence that had transpired.

While conversing with a local, the CM asked if the violence had settled down, to which the residents informed that they are trying to help each other.

The lanes saw a large number of CRPF personnel deployed at intervals to ensure there were no more clashes among people. The visit lasted around 35 minutes. Kejriwal was also accompanied by police officers and the district magistrate.

