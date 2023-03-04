Delhi CM Kejriwal felicitates top schools, students

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday felicitated top schools and students of the city at the Excellence in Education Awards 2022. A total of 239 students who topped CBSE Class X-XII exams and 50 differently abled students from 33 schools were also honoured with the Exce-llence in Education Award 2022.

“The impact of Delhi’s education revolution is that our schools and students are continuously achieving new records,” said Kejriwal, highlighting that earlier there were two types of education systems in Delhi wherein the standard of education in government schools was poor and education in private was good.

“The AAP government closed the gap between government and private schools,” he added.

The awards were instituted in 2015 by the Directorate of Education to honour the best schools and meritorious students every year.

The government bestows a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for the state’s best government school; Rs 50,000 to 11 best district government schools; Rs 21,000 to 21 best zonal government schools and best recognised private unaided schools; and Rs 5,000, a silver medal, and a certificate to students who topped from government schools including RPVVs, SoEs and government-aided schools.

An official notification said, “The scheme of excellence in education awards aims at inculcating a spirit of healthy competition among schools and students to excel in the academic field.”

On the occasion, Education Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said that the real meaning of education is to prepare such conscious citizens who cannot be stopped by the walls of religion, casteism and regionalism and who know their rights and duties.