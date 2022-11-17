Delhi CM Kejriwal failed to clean Yamuna and Delhi air: BJP

Accusing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to clean the Yamuna or Delhi’s air, the BJP Wednesday said that all Aam Aadmi Party had were promises.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that Kejriwal had failed to clean the river despite being in power in Delhi for eight years, whereas the Centre, and Delhi L-G V K Saxena had managed to clean a 3 km stretch of the river in just three and a half months. “Kejriwal visited South Korea’s Seoul in December 2018 to learn how a polluted river was cleaned. What did he learn that despite 50 months, Yamuna’s all important parameters, including biochemical oxygen demand, dissolved oxygen and faecal coliform, are much above the permissible limit?” he said.

The Yamuna has a permissible limit of faecal coliform bacteria when it enters the city which rises to over 6.5 lakh/100 ml as the river leaves the city, he said.

“This over 1,200 per cent more faecal coliform bacteria than the permissible limit of 2,500 per 100 ml endangers the health of people in Delhi and also shows the inaction of the Kejriwal government,” Bhatia said. He also said that despite several plans and funding, 126 drains pour into the river, out of which interceptor sewers were placed only in 32.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said, “In 2015, Kejriwal had promised during elections that the Yamuna would be cleaned if the AAP formed the government in Delhi, but it is still heavily polluted due to the inaction of his government.”