Pray for brotherhood, says Delhi CM Kejriwal at Christmas event in Assembly

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said the Delhi government will be sending senior citizens to Velankanni in Tamil Nadu on free pilgrimage under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna on January 7 next year. The church is a noted pilgrimage spot for Christians, especially Catholics.

The announcement was made during the annual Christmas celebrations on the Delhi Assembly premises.

As part of the pilgrimage, passengers going from Delhi to Velankanni will be provided with a seat in an AC three-tier train by the government. The first train carrying passengers from Delhi to Velankanni will leave on January 7.

The event saw Christmas carols and traditional Konkani carols being performed by church choirs along with Hindi and English choirs.

On the occasion, Kejriwal said, “I extend my heartfelt greetings to all the people of Delhi and the whole country on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. I pray that the new year is abundantly prosperous for all of us. This is the 7th consecutive year of Christmas celebrations in the Vidhan Sabha. When we came to power in 2015, we had decided that our country is a bouquet of all religions and cultures. We decided to celebrate this unique aspect and started celebrating all festivals on the Vidhan Sabha premises. In that direction, this is the 7th annual Christmas celebration. We couldn’t celebrate last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.” The CM further said the government is well prepared to deal with another Covid wave in case it strikes and urged people not to worry.

He concluded by saying, “I would like to take today’s occasion to pray for health, happiness and peace for everyone in this country. I pray for the feeling of brotherhood to grow among our people. This is our motto: ‘Insaan ka insaan se ho bhaichara, yahi paigaam humaara’.”

Archbishop His Grace Anil Jospeh T Couto said, “I wholeheartedly thank the CM for respecting all religions and celebrating festivals in such a grand manner. This Christmas celebration has brought a lot of joy in the Christian community.”