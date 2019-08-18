Delhi CM Kejriwal at AIIMS after hospital fire, also visits Arun Jaitley

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where a fire had broken out the day before.

Kejriwal also paid a visit to former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who has been admitted in the hospital since August 9.

On Saturday evening, a major fire broke out on the second floor of the teaching block at AIIMS. While no casualties were reported, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) dispatched at least 42 fire tenders and 200 firefighters to douse the flames. The fire quickly spread to the third, fourth and fifth floors of the block and was largely doused by 11 pm.

AIIMS has initiated an internal enquiry to look into the cause of the fire. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the situation on Sunday morning and the administration confirmed that the fire, which started from microbiology lab area, had affected some laboratories.

The fire has left several senior faculty members anxious over loss of crucial research work.

“Most faculty offices are in the teaching block; we have our data, research work and important files stored in the computer systems. We are yet to find out about the situation of the offices and other losses,” a senior faculty member had said on Saturday.