Friday, Aug 26, 2022

CM vs CM: Kejriwal, Himanta trade jibes over government school education

A Twitter spat broke out between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma over the Assam government’s reported decision to close some schools over poor results.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File)

A Twitter spat broke out between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday over the Assam government’s reported decision to close some schools over poor results.

Firing the first salvo, Kejriwal quoted a news report on the said closure and wrote that the decision of the Assam government to close schools was not the solution. The report mentioned that 34 schools in the state were being closed down due to non-performance of students in the high school leaving exam.

“Closing schools is not the solution. We just need to open many new schools all over the country. Instead of closing the school, improve the school and make education right,” the Delhi chief minister said in a Twitter post.

Sarma responded by mentioning that the Delhi CM was commenting on something without doing homework on the subject.

“I will come to Assam. Tell me when can I come? You show your good work in the field of education. You come to Delhi, I will show you the work of Delhi,” said Kejriwal.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 11:24:06 am
