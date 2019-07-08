Delhi CM Kejriwal asks ministers for list of ‘tainted’ officers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed all cabinet members to prepare a list of ‘tainted’ officers in their departments so that they can be made to retire compulsorily under sections of the CCS Rules. The direction comes after the CM and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday.

Baijal, in line with the Centre’s decision to compulsorily retire all officials who had corruption and professional misconduct cases against them, had written to the heads of different agencies in Delhi on Thursday, asking them to take action against such officials.

“Action is essential to weed out the ‘dead wood’ and ‘dark sheep’ to remove corruption from government functioning,” Baijal had tweeted.

The L-G had written to the Delhi Chief Secretary, DDA vice-chairperson, Delhi Police Commissioner and municipal commissioners. Decisions regarding personnel come under the L-G in Delhi and administrative control of the DDA and MCDs is under the Centre. Kejriwal also discussed the issue with Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

On Saturday, the government set up a review committee to check service records of officials from the Delhi Administration Subordinate Service and Steno cadre so that officials not meeting the mark can be retired. The committee will look at annual confidential reports, complaints and vigilance cases before suggesting names.

In a statement, the Delhi government said: “During the last four-and-a-half years, the elected Delhi government has come across officials who opposed public welfare policies for extraneous considerations and harmed the interests of Delhi. The government is aware of some cases is which officers refused to implement welfare policies for completely untenable reasons, which require a thorough probe into their acts of omission and commission. However, due to lack of agencies like Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), the Delhi government has been only able to raise the issue of corruption with the L-G…”

The Centre and Delhi government have been at loggerheads over the issue of services — which includes appointment and transfer of officials. The Delhi government has contested the Centre’s stand that since Delhi does not have an independent cadre of its own, service matters should be handled by it through the L-G. The matter is currently in court. In the same case, the Delhi government was not given control of the ACB.

Last month, the Centre compulsorily retired 27 IRS (Income Tax) officers following charges of corruption, extortion and professional misconduct against them.