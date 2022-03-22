Delhi CM names armed forces prep school after Bhagat Singh, says 18k applications received so far

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday the armed forces preparatory school, announced by his government last year, will be named after revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

“The cabinet had last year announced that we (Delhi government) will build a school where students will be trained for getting into armed forces. We have named it after Shaheed Bhagat as a tribute to the revolutionary on his 91st death anniversary. Students will be taught all the skills required to get into officer-level positions in armed forces such as the Army, Navy and Air Force,” Kejriwal said.

The school will come up at New Delhi’s Jharoda Kalan with a campus of 14 acres. Students will be able to take admission in classes 9 and 11 in the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School. It will have 200 seats—100 in class 9 and 100 in class 11. As many as 60 seats will be for boys and 40 for girls in each grade. The admission process will be two-staged with an aptitude test first, followed by a physical fitness test.

“As many as 18,000 applications have already been received for just 200 seats,” Kejriwal informed.

Kejriwal said the residential school will be free of cost and any Delhi resident will be able to get admission. He also announced that retired army and naval officers will be inducted as faculty members, who will be able to guide students based on their real-life experiences. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School will have an academic wing and a ‘service preparatory’ wing, he added.

The written test for admission to class 9 will be held on March 27, whereas the entrance exam for class 11 will be held the next day. Those who clear the written exam will then be called for personal interviews.

The Delhi government aims to establish 10 new schools of specialised excellence (SoSEs) in the national capital for the 2022-23 academic session.