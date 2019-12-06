Kejriwal announces Rs 129-crore project: Ashram flyover extension gets Delhi govt nod

The extension of the flyover will have six lanes and will benefit 13,500 vehicles during peak hours, government officials said. The extension of the flyover will have six lanes and will benefit 13,500 vehicles during peak hours, government officials said.

People taking the Ring Road to reach Noida from Delhi can look forward to a seamless commute from December 2020, with the proposal to extend the Ashram flyover till the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway finally getting the Delhi government’s approval.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday announced that the Rs 129-crore project was accorded Cabinet approval Thursday — 11 months after the Expenditure Finance Committee gave its nod. “The Ashram flyover is heavily congested during peak hours and the Ashram-DND stretch is jammed. To combat this issue, a proposal has been passed by the PWD to extend the Ashram flyover up to DND Flyway. The extension project will be completed within a year,” Kejriwal said.



The project also includes construction of a traffic roundabout under the proposed extension to connect Kilokari village with Maharani Bagh. Currently, commuters travelling between these two points have to take a longer route via the already congested Sarai Kale Khan stretch.

A subway will also be constructed alongside the roundabout for the benefit of pedestrians, Kejriwal said.

A PWD engineer said the extension will fulfill three objectives — make the choke-point between Ashram and the DND Flyway a thing of the past; decrease travel time between Noida and Ashram; and decongest the Ashram flyover.

The stretch connecting Ashram flyover with DND is less than 1.5 km long but sees regular traffic snarls as a bottleneck is created once the flyover ends. Residential areas of Siddhartha Nagar and Kilokari abut the road, which also contributes to additional traffic load.

Once the new stretch is complete, PWD officials said, commuters from South Delhi can directly take the DND without having to suffer snarls at the spot.

Construction, however, will be trying as Ashram is among the busiest areas in Delhi. Construction of a subway under the existing Ashram flyover is already underway. One wing of the extended flyover will diverge towards Sarai Kale Khan and traffic coming from ITO will also head towards the flyover, the engineer said.

Work will begin as soon as the construction ban is lifted, officials said.

