scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Delhi CM Kejriwal on Amanatullah Khan’s arrest: Being targeted, many others will be held

Keriwal and AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj link central agencies' actions to the BJP's 'problems in poll-bound Gujarat'.

kejriwalChief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which reports to the Delhi lieutenant governor, was part of a series of attacks on party MLAs. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday came out in support of its Okhla MLA, Amanatullah Khan, a day after he was arrested in a case related to illegal appointments and fund misappropriation that allegedly took place during his tenure as the Delhi Waqf Board chairperson.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which reports to the Delhi lieutenant governor, was part of a series of attacks on party MLAs.

“They first arrested Satyendar Jain. They are not able to provide any proof despite the court asking repeatedly. Then they raided Manish’s (Deputy CM Manish Sisodia) house. They did not find anything. Now they have arrested Amanatullah. Many others will be arrested. It seems they are facing a lot of problems in Gujarat,” the party chief tweeted.

National spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ACB searches at Khan’s houses in Joga Bai and Zakir Nagar had not yielded anything.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Human as Resource’ or ‘...

“They said that cash and arms were found during their searches. They did not find anything at his home. If it was, would there not be an FIR against him. The FIRs have been registered against some other people… The case under which Khan has been arrested was registered in January 2020. You called him for questioning and raided some locations in the meanwhile. They did not find anything… The ED and CBI have become desperate; they are raiding locations all over Delhi in the hope they will find something. They will then link that person to Manish Sisodia. They are scared of the AAP’s growing popularity in Gujarat,” he said.

More from Delhi

He also showed a video, shot by Khan’s wife, in which a police officer is being told that the house they were in was where Khan and his family lived. In the video, Bharadwaj said, police officers can be heard saying “ghar pe kuch nahi hai” (there is nothing at home).

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 02:16:18 pm
Next Story

Shah Rukh Khan wishes PM Narendra Modi on birthday: ‘Your dedication for our country and its people is highly appreciated’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement