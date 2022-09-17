Delhi CM Kejriwal on Amanatullah Khan’s arrest: Being targeted, many others will be held

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday came out in support of its Okhla MLA, Amanatullah Khan, a day after he was arrested in a case related to illegal appointments and fund misappropriation that allegedly took place during his tenure as the Delhi Waqf Board chairperson.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which reports to the Delhi lieutenant governor, was part of a series of attacks on party MLAs.

“They first arrested Satyendar Jain. They are not able to provide any proof despite the court asking repeatedly. Then they raided Manish’s (Deputy CM Manish Sisodia) house. They did not find anything. Now they have arrested Amanatullah. Many others will be arrested. It seems they are facing a lot of problems in Gujarat,” the party chief tweeted.

National spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the ACB searches at Khan’s houses in Joga Bai and Zakir Nagar had not yielded anything.

“They said that cash and arms were found during their searches. They did not find anything at his home. If it was, would there not be an FIR against him. The FIRs have been registered against some other people… The case under which Khan has been arrested was registered in January 2020. You called him for questioning and raided some locations in the meanwhile. They did not find anything… The ED and CBI have become desperate; they are raiding locations all over Delhi in the hope they will find something. They will then link that person to Manish Sisodia. They are scared of the AAP’s growing popularity in Gujarat,” he said.

He also showed a video, shot by Khan’s wife, in which a police officer is being told that the house they were in was where Khan and his family lived. In the video, Bharadwaj said, police officers can be heard saying “ghar pe kuch nahi hai” (there is nothing at home).