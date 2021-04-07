Delhi CM inspects Sriniwaspuri road stretch redesigning

In the meeting, the CM assessed the work on all the stretches under the pilot project. In total, the pilot project covers 35 km.

On Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected Sriniwaspuri, Ring Road, one of the seven road stretches that were part of the pilot project for redesigning 540 km of roads along the lines of European cities. The project is expected to be completed by 2023.

Kejriwal reviewed the redesign work of the roads that were taken up under the pilot project. “The process of designing the roads should be done in a swift manner, and it should be completed within the stipulated deadline, i.e., by 2023. The PWD should ensure the removal of all obstacles. The tender process and other formalities should be completed as soon as possible for rapid completion of the project.”

Officials said work on the pilot project is progressing rapidly. In the meeting, the CM assessed the work on all the stretches under the pilot project. In total, the pilot project covers 35 km.

The redevelopment of a 5.5-km-long road from Ring Road to Ashram has been completed. Work on a 6-km stretch from Wazirpur Depot Crossing to Rithala Metro Station, and on a 5.2-km stretch from Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road, is ongoing. Similarly, beautification work on a 3.1-km-long road from Shiv Das Puri Marg to Patel Road, Moti Nagar T-Point to Pusa Road, and Laxmi Nagar to Karkari Mor on Vikas Marg is underway.

Redesigning the roads will eliminate bottlenecks and increase green cover.