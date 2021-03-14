Delhi CM gives Rs 1 cr to kin of lab technician who died of Covid

Kejriwal at the residence of Rakesh Jain, who was employed at North MCD’s Hindu Rao Hospital. (Photo: PTI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday extended financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of a lab technician at an MCD hospital who died of Covid last year.

Kejriwal visited the residence of Rakesh Jain who was employed at Hindu Rao Hospital and handed over the cheque to his family. He also promised a job for Jain’s elder son, who has completed graduation. “Rakesh Jain got Covid while on duty. He was shifted to the Metro Hospital but succumbed to the virus. Till his last breath, he served the citizens of Delhi. The Delhi government salutes such frontline workers who have relentlessly served the citizens of the city,” he said.

The CM said that while money cannot compensate for a life lost, he hopes that the financial assistance can provide some ease to the family. “The Delhi government will also provide a job to his son. I want to assure the family that the Delhi government will stand beside them in the future also whenever they need any help,” Kejriwal said.

Jain died on June 18, 2020, leaving behind his wife, mother and two sons.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain felicitated 80 staffers of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital on Saturday for their service during the pandemic: “Corona warriors have made Delhi proud with their efforts in fighting the pandemic. Even under so much pressure, they worked so well. We took many quick decisions when the need arose and increasing the number of beds was one of them.”

Sanjay Gandhi hospital has now been denotified as a Covid hospital due to the ample presence of beds, Jain said. On Saturday, Delhi registered 419 fresh cases, 302 recoveries and three deaths. This is the third day in a row that Delhi has recorded over 400 cases.

“The hospital at Burari, which has 300 beds for Covid patients, is occupied by 10-12 patients only. Lok Nayak has 300 dedicated beds for corona patients whereas occupancy is only 20. Similarly, at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, 500 beds have been dedicated to Covid positive patients, but the number of admissions is only 10-11,” Jain said.