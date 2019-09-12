Delhi CM exchanges notes on crop burning with envoy from Iran

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Iran’s Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni Wednesday, and discussed various issues such as pollution, health and education.

“The envoy pointed out that smog which Delhi faces during the winters, was a problem in Tehran too and the two cities should hold discussions and learn from each other on how to mutually resolve issues,” said a statement issued by the government.

Officials said the two discussed the similarities between Tehran and Delhi at the meeting, which was also attended by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

“Had a productive discussion with the Ambassador of Iran to India, Dr Ali Chegeni on a range of issues including healthcare, education. Learned from Dr Chegeni that like Delhi, Tehran also faced incoming smog due to crop burning. Shared experiences of both capital cities in reducing pollution,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Iranian ambassador elaborated on the governance structure of Tehran and the relationship of the city’s mayor with the Iran government, the statement said, adding he also talked about the need to tackle air pollution.

Later in the day, Kejriwal said in a tweet that there will be no “VIP culture” in government hospitals. “I have directed the Health Dept to end VIP culture in government hospitals. No more private rooms for VIPs. All citizens will get equal treatment, but it will be of the best quality,” he tweeted.