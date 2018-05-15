CCTV camera issue: CM Arvind Kejriwal, colleagues sit on ‘dharna’ near L-G office

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leaders stage a protest outside L-G’s house over installation of CCTV cameras in the capital. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP leaders stage a protest outside L-G’s house over installation of CCTV cameras in the capital. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sat on a dharna outside Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s residence protesting against the latter’s decision to form a panel to frame guidelines for the CCTV project. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and several AAP MLAs also sat on the dharna with Kejriwal.

Around 3 pm, they marched to Civil Lines from Kejriwal’s residence in FlagStaff Road, which is barely a kilometre away from Raj Niwas. The initial plan was for all of them to meet Baijal. However, after 32 minutes of walking, Kejriwal sat on a dharna outside a small lane leading to Raj Niwas when LG’s office communicated that only the ministers would be allowed to meet him.

“…LG refuses to meet MLAs, strange,” Kejriwal tweeted. According to the CMO, the LG office informed Kejriwal that the meeting would just be with the Cabinet. Afterwards, the CM made an appeal to the LG to meet all the MLAs and said, “We are all elected representatives of the people.”

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj added, “, This is an issue that effects everyone in Delhi and this needs to be solved.”

हम LG साहेब से मिलने आए हैं, उन्हें समझाने के लिए। LG refuses to meet MLAs. Strange. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 14, 2018

The Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP does not want the Delhi government’s project to be executed and therefore, was trying to hinder it through the L-G. The AAP, in its election manifesto, had promised installation of at least 10 lakh CCTV cameras across Delhi in order to ensure women security. “The committee set up by the L-G is very dangerous. The committee has been set up to stall CCTV project,” Kejriwal said.

दिल्ली सरकार महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के लिए पूरी दिल्ली में CCTV कैमरे लगाने जा रही है। भाजपा LG के ज़रिए इसको रोक रही है। दिल्ली के विधायकों और मंत्रियों के साथ हम LG साहेब को समझाने जा रहे हैं कि CCTV कैमरे मत रोको। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 14, 2018

Lt Governor Anil Baijal had on Sunday written to Kejriwal, saying that it was “unfortunate” that the public and media were being “misled” on the issue “repeatedly and deliberately”.

Responding to his letter, Kejriwal wrote back questioning the L-G as to why he is “politicising” the issue of women safety. Kejriwal also said, the committee had been set up “arbitrarily”, bypassing the elected government and sought to know why is the L-G “violating” the Constitution.

