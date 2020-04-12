Delhi CM bats for extended lockdown but will wait for Centre nod

According to sources, Kejriwal also asked the PM to allocate funds which are on a par with other states as Delhi is bearing the “added responsibility” of those who returned from different parts of the world before flight operations were stopped. According to sources, Kejriwal also asked the PM to allocate funds which are on a par with other states as Delhi is bearing the “added responsibility” of those who returned from different parts of the world before flight operations were stopped.

With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during Saturday’s meeting between the Prime Minister and chief ministers, advocating for the extension of the ongoing lockdown until at least April 30, the Delhi government will now wait for the Centre’s decision on the matter.

The Delhi Chief Secretary and health secretary were also part of the meeting, where Kejriwal said that the decision should be applicable to the whole country. In a tweet post the meeting, the CM wrote: “PM has taken the correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India’s position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate these, it is important to extend it.”

According to sources, Kejriwal also asked the PM to allocate funds which are on a par with other states as Delhi is bearing the “added responsibility” of those who returned from different parts of the world before flight operations were stopped.

Many of them are quarantined in different centres across the city.

As per officials, most states advocated an extension while some also spoke about its economic implications. “While everyone agreed that the only way to stop the spread of the disease was to extend the lockdown, many states raised the issues of economic hardship being faced by people and the state’s drying coffers. While these issues were raised and the PM responded favourably, the nature of extension has not been deliberated upon in detail so far. Most states are looking at the Centre for guidance,” said a senior government official.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government had announced it would stop all expenditure, except on COVID-19 related activity such as ration distribution and shelter homes and providing salary to employees, because of a slump in tax collection.

On the impact of an extended lockdown in Delhi, and if the state is looking at easing restrictions in a few areas, a senior government official, who is familiar with discussions in the meeting, said: “Since the government’s lockdown was imposed on March 23, tax for the month had already been collected and we are managing in the month of April. But from this month, tax collection is expected to be nearly zero… We have to think about how to pay salaries and what we sacrifice.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.