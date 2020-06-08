Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has self-isolated himself after developing mild fever Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has self-isolated himself after developing mild fever

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has self-isolated himself after developing mild fever and sore throat, an AAP spokesperson said on Monday.

Kejriwal is also likely to undergo Covid-19 test since he is showing these symptoms, the party spokesperson added.

“CM is a little unwell. He has developed mild fever and a sore throat. So he has self-isolated himself. Since Sunday afternoon, he has not received any guest or official. He is likely to undergo Covid-19 test,” the party functionary said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed the 28,000-mark, with 1,282 fresh infections while the death toll climbed to 812, a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government said.

According to the health bulletin, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi rose to 28,936 with 1,282 fresh cases. A total of 51 fatalities were reported on June 6, the bulletin said, adding that these lives were lost between May 8 and June 5.

There are 17,125 active cases while 10,999 people have either been cured or discharged or have migrated, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,510,915 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital till date. The number of Covid-19 patients under home isolation stood at 12,213. As many as 237 patients are on ventilators or in the ICU. The number of containment zones stands at 169, the department said.

