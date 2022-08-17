scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘mission to make India No. 1’

"My only dream is to make India rich and number one in this lifetime and this will happen only when all the citizens in the country will become rich and I want to make every poor person rich," said Kejriwal.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 17, 2022 10:42:40 am
"All Indians fought together to kick the British out of India and got us Independence. Similarly, we can take India to the top if we all work together," Arvind Kejriwal said. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal is set to launch a “mission to make India No. 1” at Talkatora Stadium Wednesday afternoon, the party has announced.

“My only dream is to make India rich and number one in this lifetime and this will happen only when all the citizens in the country will become rich and I want to make every poor person rich. And to make everyone rich we have to provide free education and health for all children,” Kejriwal said Tuesday in a press conference.

The chief minister, also on several occasions in the last few days, said how despite 75 years of Independence, India is lagging behind several countries which got Independence much later.

“Singapore got Independence 15 years after India got. Japan was completely destroyed; Hiroshima and Nagasaki were attacked and Germany was completely destroyed during World War II. Why is India not (No. 1)?” he had said during his Independence Day speech.

Kejriwal also appealed to the public and even urged the Centre government to emulate the schemes of Delhi government and other progressive states to develop schools and hospitals and take India to the top.

“We all have to take a pledge to make India No. 1. All Indians fought together to kick the British out of India and got us Independence. Similarly, we can take India to the top if we all work together,” he had said.

Following the BJP’s attack on the AAP over “freebies”, the party recently launched an online campaign asking people to support “Bharatvaad” instead of “dostvaad”. “I am a taxpayer. My tax is for India’s development. Not for loan write-offs of billionaires. Share if you support Bharatvaad not dostvaad,” reads the post being shared widely by AAP members on social media and several common people also supported the campaign.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 10:42:40 am

