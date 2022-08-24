scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to inaugurate 97 more e-bus today, DTC’s electric fleet to increase to 249

Currently, there are 102 electric buses running under DTC. Each one of the buses is estimated to cut 0.33 million tonnes of PM 2.5 and PM 10 Carbon Dioxide (CO2) each in its life span of 10 years,said officials.

Earlier, in May, Kejriwal flagged launched about 150 e-buses along with three e bus depot at Mundela Kalan, Rohini Sector-37 and Rajghat Depot. (Express/File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate 97 more electric buses in Wednesday 12 pm from Rajghat depot -1. With this, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC’s) electric fleet will increase to 249 buses, said officials.

According to officials, the electric buses will be a state of the art buses with modern technologies, no noise, pollution, passenger safety features such as air conditioners, CCTV cameras for women safety. It will also have facilities like bus kneeling with ramp facilities, panic buttons, and space for wheelchairs. The new buses will also have dedicated pink seats for woman passengers.

These buses will also have a live video streaming for emergency situation and fire detection and suppression system for fire safety and protect passengers from any kind of fire incident. Officials said these buses will also be monitored by the Central Command Control room.

Earlier, in May, Kejriwal flagged launched about 150 e-buses along with three e bus depot at Mundela Kalan, Rohini Sector-37 and Rajghat Depot.

Apart from these buses, the AAP government also has plans to induct 2000 more e-buses and make the capital greener. It will also induct around 600-700 CNG buses.

Officials said that these e-buses are being purchased under the central government’s FAME-II scheme. Further, with the inauguration of these e-buses, the total number of buses in Delhi’s fleet will increase to 7,300. Currently, DTC has 3670 buses and around 3033 are under Cluster services.

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 06:18:11 am
