Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has tested positive for Covid-19. The AAP chief took to Twitter on Tuesday to say that he has mild symptoms and requested people who came in his touch in the last few days to get tested.

“I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Over the past few weeks, Kejriwal has been on a whirlwind election campaign and has visited Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

He was in Dehradun on Monday, addressing an election rally.

This is the first time that Kejriwal has tested positive for the viral disease.

Last year, after developing symptoms, he had gone into isolation and got himself tested, but tested negative.