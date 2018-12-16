Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal suggests not averse to a coalition

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday suggested that he was not averse to a coalition, saying the AAP will take all possible steps to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. He made the remarks on the sidelines of the silver jubilee celebrations, when asked about his take on the need for opposition parties to forge coalitions ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“I believe that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo is dangerous… If they return in 2019, they will change the Constitution. Everything will be destroyed. Har desh bhakt nagrik ki ye zimmedari hai ki jo bhi zaroorat padhe, in dono ki jodi ko haraya jaaye. Aur usko harane ke liye… jo bhi hum kadam utha sakte hain, hum wo sabhi kadam uthayenge,” Kejriwal said. ENS