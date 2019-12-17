Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal seeks time with Amit Shah on ‘deteriorating law and order’

Officials said Kejriwal had not heard from the office of the Home Minister till late evening. (File) Officials said Kejriwal had not heard from the office of the Home Minister till late evening. (File)

As Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of recent protests against the new citizenship law, officials have said they are “nearly certain the meeting would not happen”.

“The Delhi government has reached out to the home minister three-four times since he assumed office in May. The first was a request for a courtesy meeting, while the rest were for specific issues. Each time, the request has either been denied or ignored. We expect this will be ignored too,” a senior government official said.

On the CM’s agenda are also incidents that have happened in the recent past, officials said. “The agenda was simple — to discuss how the law and order situation has suffered in Delhi over the past month-and-a-half. First, the clash with lawyers at Tis Hazari complex; then JNU students being brutally beaten up twice; and now the action in Jamia. The situation has been deteriorating continuously,” another official said.

AAP, meanwhile, said that protests had been handled poorly. “Ever since Shri Amit Shah assumed office… the law and order situation has been deteriorating in Delhi. Delhi Police handles all issues with lathi and bullets. Police lathi charged lawyers, JNU students, and differently-abled people. The law and order system has collapsed…” said AAP Delhi unit president Gopal Rai.

On BJP’s charge that Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan instigated violence at a protest site, AAP denied his involvement in any such protest. The party has also decided not to hold any protests against the new citizenship law.

