August 11, 2022 7:36:42 am
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is campaigning in Gujarat, demanded Wednesday that a referendum be held on whether public funds should be spent on better schools, hospitals and roads or to “help certain friends and families”.
Attacking BJP and Congress without naming any party or leader, Kejriwal said an atmosphere is being created against providing services to the public at no cost by calling them freebies.
His statement came after PM Modi said that “rewdis (freebies)” impede India’s effort to become self-reliant and burden taxpayers.
“Just a while back it was said that if free facilities are given to the public, then it will harm the country… I don’t think this is true; I believe that taxpayers are cheated when they pay tax and with that tax money, politicians
waive off the loans of a few of their friends,” Kejriwal said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I demand that a referendum should be held within the country… Even the poorest man pays tax. He buys something from the market and pays GST,” he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'
Bihar churn in Opposition calculusPremium
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi
Latest News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks referendum on how to spend public funds
3 held for dowry death after woman falls to death
US cannot allow China’s ‘new normal’ over Taiwan, says Nancy Pelosi
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin warns police officials against abetting drug peddlers
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France’s highest civilian award
Madras HC bench stays single judge order imposing Rs 1 lakh cost on HR&CE Commissioner
Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts
Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 927 new cases; active infections drop to 8,586
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
How this West Punjab man is uniting Punjabis with Partition stories
Hanged for mutiny, forgotten for the lack of gratitude: 12 soldiers of British Indian Army
A Look Back At History Of Shiromani Akali Dal: Party of jathedars and morchas formed to promote, protect panth, Sikhi