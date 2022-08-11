Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks referendum on how to spend public funds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is campaigning in Gujarat, demanded Wednesday that a referendum be held on whether public funds should be spent on better schools, hospitals and roads or to “help certain friends and families”.

Attacking BJP and Congress without naming any party or leader, Kejriwal said an atmosphere is being created against providing services to the public at no cost by calling them freebies.

His statement came after PM Modi said that “rewdis (freebies)” impede India’s effort to become self-reliant and burden taxpayers.

“Just a while back it was said that if free facilities are given to the public, then it will harm the country… I don’t think this is true; I believe that taxpayers are cheated when they pay tax and with that tax money, politicians

waive off the loans of a few of their friends,” Kejriwal said.

“I demand that a referendum should be held within the country… Even the poorest man pays tax. He buys something from the market and pays GST,” he added.