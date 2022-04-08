Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reviews progress of projects under ‘Rozgar Budget’, sets deadlines

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday reviewed the progress of all the projects and plans proposed under the “Rozgar Budget” and set targets and timelines for each department, officials said.

Through the Budget, the Delhi Government aims to create 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.

दिल्ली के बजट में हमने अगले 5 साल में 20 लाख रोज़गार तैयार करने का लक्ष्य रखा है। ऐसा काम देश में पहली बार हो रहा है। आज सभी विभागों की मीटिंग ली। हर विभाग के लक्ष्य और टाइमलाइन निर्धारित किए गए। सभी खूब उत्साहित हैं। मुझे विश्वास है कि हम अपना लक्ष्य ज़रूर पूरा करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2022

According to officials, the meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat at 11 am and all senior officials from the concerned departments attended it.

“We have set a target of creating 20 lakh jobs in the next 5 years in this year’s Budget. Such work is being done for the first time in the country. Targets and timelines have been set for each department. Everyone is very excited. I believe that we will definitely achieve our goal,” Kejriwal said after the meeting.

Delhi Finance Minister Manish Sisodia had presented a Rs 75,800-crore Budget this year. Some of the key projects proposed were construction of a separate dedicated boarding school for street children, construction of four new hospitals, redevelopment of Asia’s biggest Garment hub- Gandhi Nagar market, shopping festivals, redevelopment of iconic markets and providing 20 lakh jobs in next five years.