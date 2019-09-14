Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal opens possibility of reducing challans

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said the Delhi government would see if there are any particular fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act 2019 which are causing problems to people and can be reduced.

The CM said he has spoken to experts regarding Delhi’s traffic and that the situation on the roads has improved ever since fines were revised under the amended Act.

“We all know how indisciplined Delhi’s traffic is. We all accept that since the implementation (of the Act), Delhi’s traffic has improved. Pollution centres are facing long queues because of the fine. We are keeping a watch,” he said.

“We will see if there is a clause (in the Act) which can cause people to suffer… we have power to reduce that fine, then we will definitely do it,” he said.

On Wednesday, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said the government was not considering diluting the plan.

“We are taking feedback from all concerned. Though the state governments have certain discretionary powers to ease penalties with respect to certain offences as per the new MV Act, the Delhi government is not mulling to dilute them as of now, since the stringent measures are meant to ensure road safety,” he had said.

Under the revised Act, implemented on September 1, fines have increased substantially. Earlier, a fine for driving without a licence was Rs 500; now it’s Rs 5,000. Fine for driving without a seat belt has been increased to Rs 1,000 from Rs 100.

On Thursday, a truck driver was issued a challan of Rs 2,00,500 for overloading near Mukarba Chowk, in one of the steepest fines imposed under the amended Act in the capital.