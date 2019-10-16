The CM, now on your phone: AK app launch today

The AAP is taking the technological route to establish a better connect between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and party volunteers — through a mobile app. The app, developed in-house and christened ‘AK app’, will be launched Wednesday.

Developed along the lines of ‘NaMo app’, ‘AK app’ will provide updates on the daily schedule of the CM, including his public rallies and other events. It will also carry clippings of his speeches and other news in the run-up to the polls, an AAP functionary said.

Kejriwal himself will launch the app Wednesday.

The CM will continue to engage with party cadre in the traditional way ahead of Assembly polls by way of a series of meetings across the city. The first such meeting will be held in Dwarka Wednesday.

“We held a series of public meetings over the last one month. To give momentum to poll preparation and establish direct dialogue with workers, CM will hold meetings with party workers across the city’s 14 districts. The app is also being launched keeping that in mind. The first such meeting is scheduled for tomorrow. Around 1,000 booth-level workers will participate in each meeting,” AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

Rai added that the party has already appointed district-level in-charges and poll observers for all districts.

“AAP will also appoint around 1.4 lakh vijay pramukhs through the booth volunteers of every Vidhan Sabha. Every booth volunteer will be expected to get at least 10 vijay pramukhs appointed. We had appointed some vijay pramukhs during the Lok Sabha polls as well,” Rai said.