Oppn’s aim to defeat me, my aim to take Delhi forward: Arvind Kejriwal before filing nomination

Hours before filing his nomination for the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at opposition parties saying their aim is to defeat him, but his priority is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.

“Ek taraf — BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. Dusri taraf —school, hospital, paani, bijli, free mahila yatra, Dilli ki janta. Mera maksad hai— bhrastachar harana aur dilli ko aage le jaana, Un sabka maksad hai mujhe harana (On one hand — BJP, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD. On the other hand — school, hospital, water, electricity, free bus travel for women, people of Delhi. My aim is to defeat corruption and take Delhi forward, their aim is to defeat me,” Kejriwal tweeted.

एक तरफ़ – भाजपा, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD दूसरी तरफ़ – स्कूल, अस्पताल, पानी, बिजली, फ़्री महिला यात्रा, दिल्ली की जनता मेरा मक़सद है – भ्रष्टाचार हराना और दिल्ली को आगे ले जाना, उनका सबका मक़सद है – मुझे हराना — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2020

Kejriwal will file his nomination papers at 11 am on Tuesday Jamnagar House. He failed to file his nomination on Monday due to a delay caused by his roadshow. “I had to file my nomination but the office (returning officer at Jamnagar House) shuts at 3 pm. They (party leaders) wanted me to discontinue the rally at 2 pm but I said I cannot leave people midway, especially those who are showering so much love,” said Kejriwal.

On Monday, as Kejriwal — now a two-time Delhi Chief Minister — embarked on his first roadshow ahead of the Assembly polls from Valmiki Sadan, Devi laid out the charpoy on the courtyard for AAP volunteers looking for a place to sit.

BJP, JD(U), LJP, Congress and RJD are fighting the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi. While the BJP is fighting in alliance with the JD(U) and LJP, the Congress is contesting in alliance with RJD.

The Delhi elections will be held on February 8, and the results will be declared days later on the 11.

