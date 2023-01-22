scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to meet 1,000 teachers who went abroad for training programmes

Over the past few weeks, L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has sent back a file regarding clearance for teachers to attend a training programme in Finland, asking for a rethink on the issue and if training can happen within the country

Teachers abroad training programme KejriwalOver 1,000 teachers have visited other countries for training programmes over the past few years under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Sunday government school teachers who went to countries such as Finland, the United States and the United Kingdom for training in the past.

The government has sent the file back to the L-G for a third time, asking that he clear the file this time, or send it to the President for assent.

In Delhi, which is a Union Territory with special powers, the assent of the L-G is mandatory on files. If the L-G does not agree and the issue reaches a stalemate, they have to refer the matter to the President for a final word.

Over 1,000 teachers have visited other countries for training programmes over the past few years under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

On Sunday, the teachers will talk about their learning from the training programmes and how they have been able to implement them in classrooms.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 11:02 IST
