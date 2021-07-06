Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches portal to apply for Covid death compensation

While people can apply for the compensation online themselves on the portal on eDistrict, Delhi government representatives will also visit houses of those who have died and help families complete the formalities. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday launched a portal to help people who have lost their loved ones to Covid apply for compensation and monthly stipends as per the government scheme announced last month.

While people can apply for the compensation online themselves on the portal on eDistrict, Delhi government representatives will also visit houses of those who have died and help families complete the formalities.

Addressing the government representatives, who were also part of the web launch, Kejriwal said they have to help families and not find fault with their documents.

“We are not waiting for people to reach out and apply. Representatives will visit the families and get the forms filled. You are not going there for scrutiny. Unke kagazon main kami mat nikalna. Ye jale pe namak chhidakne jaise hoga (Don’t try to find fault in their documents, this will be like adding salt to their wounds). They are already bereaved. You are going to get their work done. If the death is because of Covid, they should get the money. If they don’t have a document, it is the government’s responsibility to help them get it. Sympathise with them and build a relationship with them. Tell them the CM has sent you and we will try to solve your problems. Expedite the processes so that they can be helped quickly,” Kejriwal said.

Under the scheme, those who have lost a family member to Covid are eligible for a one-time compensation of Rs 50,000. In addition to this, families that have lost a breadwinner, and children who have been left orphaned because of Covid are eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs 2,500 each.

In the case of orphan children, the cause of death for both parents does not have to be Covid for them to be eligible to get the stipend. If one parent died due to Covid, and the other had passed away earlier, they will still be eligible to get the monthly stipend. Children will continue to get this stipend till they are 25 years old.

On Tuesday, five people were selected during the launch of the scheme. They were present in the offices of the different district magistrates in the city.

“We are a responsible and sensitive government that wants to stand by its citizens. We came up with this scheme after a lot of discussions to cover every situation. The scheme is ready and the portal is being launched today,” Kejriwal said.