Vandalism outside Delhi CM Kejriwal house: Police present protest footage as key evidence, file chargesheet against 30

Presenting footage of the protest as key evidence, the Delhi Police has chargesheeted 30 persons in connection with the vandalism outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence during a protest by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on March 30.

Police stated in the charge sheet that during the investigation, they found video footage which shows Lok Sabha MP and BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya, along with BJYM workers, protesting outside the CM’s residence. He was seen with protesters who later indulged in vandalism.

The chargesheet states that on March 29, BJP youth workers had given an application to DCP (North) for a protest outside the CM’s residence. “An application for the protest, filed by Hukum Singh, a BJP office bearer, was rejected by the arrangements cell of North district police, yet the group went ahead with it. In view of the law-and-order situation, the leader of the protesters was intimated of the same. As a precautionary measure, staff from Civil Lines police station were stationed from 8 am. Youth workers of BJP started gathering with a tempo near IP college at 10.30 am to gherao the CM’s residence to protest against comments made by him in the Vidhan Sabha on the The Kashmir Files, which the protesters found objectionable,” police stated.

The chargesheet states that protestors had no permission and their request was rejected. “Based on the Special Branch inputs, the North district police made security arrangements after deploying personnel. Their gathering was declared unlawful,” police added.

Police further stated, “While attempting to remove them, some protesters moved towards the CM’s residence… attempts were made to stop them by barricading Flagstaff road, but the agitated protesters got into a scuffle with police, broke through the barricades and moved towards the residence.”

“Repeated announcements were made to appeal to the protesters to maintain law and order… and permission being rejected, but they did not pay heed… In this way, protesters violated government orders and police directions and reached near the gate of the CM’s residence, breaking the barricades, boom barrier and CCTV cameras. Protesters damaged government property and obstructed police in carrying out its duties and engaged in a scuffle,” police stated, adding that of the 30, 10 were booked for vandalising government property and some of them were booked for obstructing government work and causing hurt.