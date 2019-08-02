Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal flexes subsidy muscle for power move

Since taking office in 2015, the AAP government’s annual average allotment for its power subsidy scheme has been around Rs 1,574 crore, which may rise by at least Rs 300 crore with Thursday’s decision.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal estimated that August may see around 35% out of Delhi’s 49 lakh power consumers falling in the 0-200 consumption category, but the annual average, going by estimates of discoms, could touch 60%.

Over 26 lakh consumers in Delhi fall in the 0-200 units consumption bracket in terms of annual average, while around 14 lakh consume between 201-400 units, and will get a 50% rebate on their bills. “The number of consumers in each slab vary depending on seasons. Naturally, the 0-200 category shrinks during summer and peaks during winter,” a power department official said.

Asked about the potential rise in the subsidy bill, Kejriwal said the government was allocating Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 crore annually, which is not likely to see any change as the new tariff structure announced by DERC has significantly brought down fixed charges, which has left the government with enough spare money to absorb the new scheme.

So far, the government provided a 50% rebate to those consuming 0-400 units, and about 81% of consumers benefitted.

In 2015-16, the first year of the scheme, the government had allocated Rs 1,690 crore for the water and power subsidy scheme collectively. Out of this, the power subsidy bill was around Rs 1,200 crore.

The following year saw the power subsidy outlay rise to Rs 1,577 crore; which further rose to Rs 1,676 crore in 2017-18. In 2018-19, Rs 1,699 crore was set aside for the scheme and in the budget for 2019-20, an allocation of Rs 1,720 has been made.

It is likely that, if needed, the government will get a revised amount sanctioned during the upcoming monsoon session of the assembly.

Meanwhile, the government had allocated Rs 320 crore for the water subsidy scheme — under which those consuming up to 20,000 litres don’t have to pay any bill — in 2016-17, which rose to Rs 396 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 452 crore in 2018-19.

The power scheme will benefit those consuming 0-200 units irrespective of their sanctioned load. Around 26 lakh domestic consumers have sanctioned loads up to 2 KW and 16.5 lakh have sanctioned capacities between 2 and 5 KW.