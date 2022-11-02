Rs 5,000 aid for Delhi’s construction workers till pollution ban is on, says Kejriwal

As construction-related works have been banned in Delhi to counter pollution, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday directed the labour department to provide Rs 5,000 each to construction workers as financial aid during this period.

“Construction activities have been stopped across Delhi in view of pollution. I have directed Labour Minister, Manish Sisodia, to give Rs 5000 pm as financial support to each construction worker during this period, when construction activities are not permitted,” the Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

The central air quality panel Saturday directed the concerned authorities to impose a ban on all construction and demolition activities, except important projects, across the Delhi-NCR region under the third level of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP III) as the air quality deteriorated to ‘severe’.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had earlier also provided Rs 5,000 each to workers when construction activities were banned during the Covid-19 lockdown.