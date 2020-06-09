Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for Covid-19

Delhi CM Kejriwal underwent a Covid test on Monday. Delhi CM Kejriwal underwent a Covid test on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested negative for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, confirmed AAP MLA Raghav Chadha on Twitter. “CM @ArvindKejriwal tests negative for Covid-19. Thank god,” Chadha said.

The 51-year-old AAP supremo underwent the test for coronavirus earlier in the morning. Kejriwal had gone into self-quarantine on Sunday after he developed a sore throat and fever.

“CM is a little unwell. He has developed mild fever and a sore throat. So he has self-isolated himself. Since Sunday afternoon, he has not received any guest or official,” a party functionary had said. Follow Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

While the CM had self-quarantined, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, earlier in the day, assured there is no community transmission of the deadly virus in Delhi. However, after holding a meeting with the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to assess the Covid-19 situation, he told reporters that Delhi is expected to see 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31.

“We expect around 44,000 cases in Delhi by June 15, 1 lakh cases by June 30, 2.5 lakh cases by July 15, and 5.5 lakh cases by July 31,” Sisodia said. Delhi would need 80,000 beds by July end, he added.

The chief minister, who is the vice-chairman of the DDMA, did not attend the meeting, as he was was self-isolating.

Total number coronavirus cases in the national capital stand stand at 29,943 with 874 deaths, as per the data provided by the Health Ministry.

